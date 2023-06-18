BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Down 1.2 %

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $702.78 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $667.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $690.99. The company has a market capitalization of $105.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.