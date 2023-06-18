Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives $19.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $83,519.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $83,519.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $45,022.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,101.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,880 shares of company stock valued at $186,367. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $20.06 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.16%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

