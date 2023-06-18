Blake Borgeson Sells 15,485 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) Director Blake Borgeson sold 15,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $154,540.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,525,262 shares in the company, valued at $75,102,114.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $78,099.15.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $45,224.65.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $52,688.05.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $58,019.05.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $65,749.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of RXRX opened at $8.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $14.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. Analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 159,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 51,119 shares during the period. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $59,005,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $319,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

