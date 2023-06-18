Blake Borgeson Sells 15,485 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRXGet Rating) Director Blake Borgeson sold 15,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $154,540.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,525,262 shares in the company, valued at $75,102,114.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 30th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $78,099.15.
  • On Tuesday, May 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $45,224.65.
  • On Tuesday, April 18th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $52,688.05.
  • On Tuesday, April 4th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $58,019.05.
  • On Tuesday, March 21st, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $65,749.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of RXRX opened at $8.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $14.18.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. Analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 159,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 51,119 shares during the period. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $59,005,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $319,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

