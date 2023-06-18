Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Reduced by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,954,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,462 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.
Block Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Block stock opened at $66.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $93.19.
Insider Transactions at Block
In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $2,340,905.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,185.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $2,340,905.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,846 shares of company stock valued at $15,386,284 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. CLSA cut Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.88.
Block Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
