BMO Capital Markets Cuts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $140.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.87.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $129.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 92.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.44 and a 200-day moving average of $135.21. Progressive has a one year low of $108.64 and a one year high of $149.87.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,236 shares of company stock worth $2,392,864. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,597,800,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

