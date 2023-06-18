Bonterra Resources (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Shares Up 8.8%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. 62,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 46,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Bonterra Resources Trading Up 8.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bonterra Resources Inc operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.