Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000. Stanley Black & Decker makes up 2.5% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,938,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,414,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,876,000 after acquiring an additional 578,581 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,322,000 after acquiring an additional 239,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.6 %

SWK stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $118.37.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

