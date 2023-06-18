Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 6,918.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after buying an additional 3,624,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $72,249,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

Aflac Price Performance

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $69.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.23. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.