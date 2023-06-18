Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $156.63 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $162.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.42 and a 200-day moving average of $153.51. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

