Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,000. Dover accounts for approximately 3.3% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dover Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

DOV stock opened at $147.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.64. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.