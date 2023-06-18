Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 28,271 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares during the quarter. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises 2.3% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,326,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,608,000 after acquiring an additional 98,544 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,187,000 after acquiring an additional 118,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 988,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,488,000 after acquiring an additional 82,634 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.52. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $42.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

