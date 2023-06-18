Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 307 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,944 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.22.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $539,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,150,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $539,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,150,207.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,773 shares of company stock worth $16,256,008. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX opened at $347.89 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $251.00 and a 52-week high of $354.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.84.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

