Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DG opened at $164.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,550 shares of company stock worth $1,342,015 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

