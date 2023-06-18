Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 170,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 2.0% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

FPE stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

