Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 2.3% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $245.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.17.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

