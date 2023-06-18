Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 33,196 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,000. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 5.5% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after buying an additional 1,475,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $972,348,000 after acquiring an additional 103,676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,448,000 after acquiring an additional 735,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $517,701,000 after acquiring an additional 131,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $247.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $265.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.26.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

