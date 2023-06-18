Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,489 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000. Tesla makes up approximately 1.5% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $281,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $240,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $205,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Tesla by 11.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 55,356 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,484,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $260.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $825.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.15.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

