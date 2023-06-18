Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.0% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $66.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $81.43.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
