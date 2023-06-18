Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.0% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.3 %

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $66.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.