British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $33,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

About British American Tobacco

NYSE BTI opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average of $36.98. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.