Brokerages Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Target Price at $25.93

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.93.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Tigress Financial raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 599.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.28% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

