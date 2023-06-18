Brokerages Set TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target at $3.57

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.91.

TCRR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.68 price objective (down previously from $2.18) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $1.72 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 18,513 shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,249.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,944,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,297,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 18,513 shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,249.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,944,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,297,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 166,823 shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $320,300.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,215,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,094,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 305,366 shares of company stock worth $577,108. 25.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $849,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,442,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 550,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 103,055.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 473,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 473,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 622.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 248,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 218,947 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.27). Research analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Featured Articles

