BTIG Research Cuts Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target to $30.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CSTL has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 1.6 %

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $42.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen Goldberg acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $69,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,354.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen Goldberg purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $69,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,065 shares in the company, valued at $130,354.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,538 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $36,066.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,888.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,733 shares of company stock worth $939,693. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 230.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 629,448 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 475,080 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 237.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 630,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 443,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,491,000 after purchasing an additional 327,359 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

