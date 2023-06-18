BTIG Research Increases Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $148.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at BTIG Research from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LEN. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.53.

Lennar Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $120.02 on Friday. Lennar has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $121.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.46 and a 200-day moving average of $102.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 47.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

