Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Sells £865,084.96 in Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 38,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,258 ($28.25), for a total value of £865,084.96 ($1,082,438.64).
Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 2,289 ($28.64) on Friday. Burberry Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,529 ($19.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,656 ($33.23). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,417.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,351.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.56. The firm has a market cap of £8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,816.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a GBX 44.50 ($0.56) dividend. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,841.27%.
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
