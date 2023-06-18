Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Sells £865,084.96 in Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 38,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,258 ($28.25), for a total value of £865,084.96 ($1,082,438.64).

Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 2,289 ($28.64) on Friday. Burberry Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,529 ($19.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,656 ($33.23). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,417.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,351.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.56. The firm has a market cap of £8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,816.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a GBX 44.50 ($0.56) dividend. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,841.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRBY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.03) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.65) to GBX 2,400 ($30.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($28.15) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,360 ($29.53) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,322 ($29.05).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

