Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $97.74 and a 52 week high of $147.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

