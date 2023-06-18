Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of USAT opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.09 million, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $12.94.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

