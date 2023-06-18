Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.76.

Several analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

COF opened at $110.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.55.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Capital One Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

