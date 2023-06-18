Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 254.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

CSL opened at $239.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $318.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.69. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.67.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

