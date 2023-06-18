CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of CarMax worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40,047 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $327,964,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,515,000 after purchasing an additional 291,804 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

CarMax Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE KMX opened at $79.63 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $106.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.