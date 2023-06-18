Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Buys 349 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.8% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.6 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $367.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.65. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.