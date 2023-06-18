Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $157.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.21 and a 52-week high of $178.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $172,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $172,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,286 shares of company stock valued at $30,301,727 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

