Carpenter Technology Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $690.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $51.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $54.89. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.69 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth $752,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 190.48%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

Featured Articles

