Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Position Cut by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CASY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $254.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.30.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $219.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.55. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $249.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

