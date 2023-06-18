Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 177 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $149.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.42. The firm has a market cap of $352.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

