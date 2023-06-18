Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Linde Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.13.

Linde stock opened at $375.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $184.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $378.50.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.