Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $523.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $443.20 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $503.12 and its 200 day moving average is $492.33. The company has a market cap of $232.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

