Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 367 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in General Motors by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,644,000 after buying an additional 7,115,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after buying an additional 4,251,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1,815.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,396,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,255,000 after buying an additional 3,219,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in General Motors by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,074,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $343,189,000 after buying an additional 2,616,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Down 0.2 %

GM stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

