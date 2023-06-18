Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 39,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $44.31 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average is $37.84.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.