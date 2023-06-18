Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,164 Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 18.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $11,322,275.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,333,972.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $11,322,275.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,946 shares in the company, valued at $24,333,972.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 174 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $35,819.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,861,031.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,802 shares of company stock worth $24,061,239. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seagen Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $198.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.45. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

