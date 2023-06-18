Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,023 Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Libra Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 59,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS ESGV opened at $77.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.60.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.