Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,632,000 after buying an additional 1,761,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after buying an additional 1,013,321 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,888,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,907,000 after buying an additional 304,198 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,334,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,988,000 after buying an additional 252,416 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.95.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

