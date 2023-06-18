Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,101,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,612,000 after buying an additional 1,435,723 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,629,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,240,000 after buying an additional 737,544 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $52.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.56.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

