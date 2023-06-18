Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $245,000 Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $206.80 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

