Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Invests $183,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 118,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

