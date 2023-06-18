Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,233 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 953.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 969,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877,718 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,100,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,444,000 after buying an additional 666,763 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,301,000 after buying an additional 346,834 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5,235.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 310,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,855,000 after buying an additional 304,751 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $75.24 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $65.63 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

