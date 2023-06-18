Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Melius began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

UPS opened at $178.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

