Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,265 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2023

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBRGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 55,222 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1,412.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 305,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 284,978 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,383,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR opened at $45.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

(Get Rating)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.