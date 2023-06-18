Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,265 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 55,222 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1,412.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 305,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 284,978 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,383,000.

Shares of CIBR opened at $45.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

