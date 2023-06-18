Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 908 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 105,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 733.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $277.30 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $213.73 and a 52-week high of $290.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

