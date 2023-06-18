Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 214 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,780,000 after acquiring an additional 154,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after purchasing an additional 160,466 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $165.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.25. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

