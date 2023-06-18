Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 75 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $186.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.39 and a 200 day moving average of $180.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.16 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.